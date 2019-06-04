Opinion: Rangers should consider move for Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers

Glasgow Rangers will be looking to bolster their defence this summer and Steven Gerrard should make an attempt to bring Cameron Carter-Vickers from Tottenham to Ibrox on loan.
The central defence is one area where the Gers need to sign players in the summer transfer window.
Joe Worrall has returned to Nottingham Forest following the end of his loan spell. Likewise, Gareth McAuley will be heading out of the Ibrox exit door as well.
Borna Barisic is facing an uncertain future at the club, which means Gerrard must bring in at least one quality defender this summer. Rangers have Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson, but they need depth in their squad.
And that is why Rangers must try to bring the Spurs youngster to the Ibrox club.
The young defender spent the entire 2018-19 campaign on loan at Swansea City where he duly impressed. He made 27 starts and further seven appearances have come from the bench.
Carter-Vickers, who is on £20,000 per week wages at Spurs, has progressed really well, and Mauricio Pochettino would be willing to send him out on loan again for further exposure.
It is really difficult for the youngster to get into the Spurs senior team at the moment, but a move to Rangers would bring a new challenge for him.
He would be a part of a side that are expected to fight for all domestic trophies this season, while he could improve as a player under the guidance of Gerrard.
Having said that it won’t be easy to lure him away, but Rangers should at least try to bring the USA international to Ibrox on a loan deal this summer.