Opinion: Rangers must join the race to sign Jonathan Afolabi

Glasgow Rangers have done really well in the summer transfer window but Steven Gerrard can still afford to bring in one striker to the Ibrox club before the window closes.
The Gers have Alfredo Morelos as their primary striker, while Gerrard has bolstered that department with the additions of Jermain Defoe and Greg Stewart.
However, with Kyle Lafferty having left Rangers, Gerrard can afford to add another striker to his ranks. With this in mind, he should make a bold move to sign Jonathan Afolabi.
The 19-year-old has decided to leave Southampton in favour of finding regular first-team football.
According to reports from Football London, a host of clubs have shown interest in him including Crystal Palace who have offered a contract to the 19-year-old striker.
Premier League high spenders Aston Villa are also one of the clubs interested in signing him in the summer transfer window.
The Republic of Ireland youth international is an exciting talent and enjoyed an impressive summer at the Under 19 European Championship.
Rangers can offer him game time which probably Villa and Palace would struggle to do, and that should tempt the youngster to join the Gers.
He is a player with loads of potential and could be a gem of a signing for the Ibrox club. On a free transfer it is absolutely risk free, and Rangers should not hesitate to make a move for him.