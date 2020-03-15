Opinion: Phil Jones would be a smart signing for Everton

According to reports from The Mirror, Newcastle United are considering a £12million move for Manchester United defender Phil Jones who could be offloaded in the summer.
Jones has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford and has struggled for game time. He has only made eight appearances for the club this season and would be allowed to leave the club in the summer.
Everton should join the Magpies in the race to sign Jones. According to reports from The Sun, the Toffees are interested in signing Manchester United defender Chris Smalling who is enjoying a fantastic season in Italy with AS Roma. However, Jones would still be a better option for the Toffees.
The 28-year-old, who won Premier League title with United, has struggled with injuries throughout his career at Old Trafford. However, the England international is still a very good player and at £12m (which Everton should look to lower it down), they must not miss out on him.
Jones would be a very good squad player. He is a versatile defender who can play as a centre-back and as a right-back as well. Plus, he has played in midfield for United which makes him a utility player.
Given his age (still has a lot more to offer) and his vast experience, Jones would represent a risk-free signing.
It seems Jones would be heading out of Old Trafford in the summer, and Everton should not hesitate in making a move for him ahead of Newcastle.