Opinion: Pedro would be a superb signing for Aston Villa

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea forward Pedro in the January transfer window.
According to reports from The Telegraph, Villa are looking to sign the Spaniard who has dropped down the pecking order at the club under Frank Lampard.
The 32-year-old has managed only four Premier League games this season, and could see his game time curtailed even further if Chelsea buy attacking players in January after their transfer ban was lifted.
Dean Smith’s side find themselves in an uncomfortable position. They are sitting just above the relegation zone, and have won just once in their last seven Premier League games.
Pedro, who won three Champions League titles with Barcelona and a Premier League title with the Blues, would be a welcome addition to the squad.
The Spaniard’s contract expires in the summer so Chelsea could be tempted to let him go. Furthermore, Villa can sign him at a cut-price deal in January.
Most importantly, Pedro will bring experience and quality to the side. Villa certainly need to add more quality in the final third, and Pedro still has a lot of football left in him to provide that spark the club need at the moment.
If Villa can get him in January, it would be a huge coup and a masterstroke signing from Smith.