Opinion: Now is the right time for Tottenham Hotspur to move for Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur are anxiously hoping that Harry Kane has not suffered a serious injury. The Spurs talisman suffered an ankle injury in the final stages of Sunday’s 1-0 defeat against Manchester United and will be scanned once his swelling goes down.
The England captain has sustained an ankle injury for the third successive season, and it will be a massive blow for the club if he is out for a long period of time.
Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Vincent Janssen doesn’t feature in his plans. Fernando Llorente has been linked with a move back to Spain, and with Son Heung-min now having left the club to participate in Asia Cup, Spurs could be forced to delve into the market to sign a top class attacker.
With that in mind, now is the perfect time for Spurs to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig. The 22-year-old forward has been enjoying a prolific campaign this season, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in Bundesliga this season.
According to reports from German publication Bild, Spurs are monitoring Werner, and Mauricio Pochettino’s side could have one of the best strike-forces in the league, should he join the club.
He is a versatile player, capable of playing on the left-flank, as an attacking central midfielder, as a second striker or a lone forward upfront. With Werner in the side, Tottenham would be a huge threat.
The 22-year-old would reportedly command a fee in the region of £53.8 million, but given the situation, this could be a season defining signing for Spurs.