Opinion: Nicolo Zaniolo would be an excellent signing for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to make further signings following the captures of Jack Clarke and Tanguy Ndombele earlier this month.
According to the latest reports from Corriere dello Sport (h/t The Sun) Tottenham have offered AS Roma £21m plus Toby Alderweireld in a bid to sign Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.
The 20-year-old joined Roma from Inter in 2018 and enjoyed a fantastic debut season for the club.
The youngster made 20 starts in Serie A last season, and further seven appearances came from the bench. He scored four goals and provided two assists, and impressed everyone with some outstanding performances.
It comes as no surprise that Spurs are looking to sign him. And they would land a terrific young talent who has all the potential to become a top-class player.
The report (h/t Sport Witness) claims that Spurs are ‘extremely close’ to signing the young midfielder.
Mauricio Pochettino has made a good reputation of nurturing young talents into quality players, and Zaniolo could reach the next level under his tutelage.
Furthermore, Spurs can tempt him with Champions League football. He is a fantastic young talent, and they must do everything to secure his signature.