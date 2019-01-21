Opinion: Newcastle United should move for Andy Carroll

According to reports from The Sun, Andy Carroll has emerged as a shock target for Tottenham Hotspur as they look to solve their striker crisis.
Carroll will be a free agent at the end of the season, and West Ham could let him go for just £2million.
Newcastle United must seize this opportunity and bring back Carroll to St James’ Park in the January transfer window.
The England international has had problems with his injuries, but when he is fit, he is still one of the dangerous strikers in the Premier League.
Salomon Rondon has done brilliantly since joining from West Brom on loan, but Carroll would be a terrific addition to the side. He will bring a different dimension to Benitez’s attacking unit.
Carroll spent five seasons at Newcastle after graduating from the club’s academy, and he would cherish the opportunity to return to his old club.
At the price quoted above, surely Newcastle would be mad to not bring him back to Tyneside.