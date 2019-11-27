Opinion: Newcastle United-linked Gabriel Barbosa is a massive upgrade on struggling Joelinton

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United are monitoring Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa, aka Gabigol, and they ran the rule over the Brazilian during weekend’s Copa Libertadores final.
The 23-year-old is currently on loan with Flamengo, and his late brace helped the side to victory in the 2-1 win against Argentinian outfit River Plate.
Newcastle currently have one Brazilian striker on their books in summer arrival Joelinton, but with just a goal in 13 league appearances since his £40 million club-record move, it’s safe to say Steve Bruce’s side need another quality goalscorer, and Gabigol could be the answer to their woes in front of goal.
Despite scoring just once for Inter in 2016-17 following a €30 million move from Santos, the £20 million-rated hitman is currently in the form of his life, netting 31 goals in 38 appearances for Flamengo.
The Serie A giants are ready to cash in on Gabigol in January, and the likes of Everton, West Ham Toiled and Crystal Palace have already been linked with an interest.
Newcastle have scored just 11 league goals this season, and despite being four places and five points above the relegation zone, they are far from being safe, and how they fare in the second half of the campaign will have a huge say on their survival chances.
Gabigol is no doubt a massive upgrade on the struggling Joelinton, and acquiring his services in January will do their campaign a lot of good.