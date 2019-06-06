Opinion: Newcastle must consider signing West Brom defender Kieran Gibbs

Whether Rafael Benitez stays or not, Newcastle United need to approach the summer transfer window in a positive way.
One of the areas where the Magpies need to bolster this summer is the left-back department.
Paul Dummett remains the club’s only recognised left-back, but doubts remain on whether he is good enough at this level.
Matt Ritchie played on the left side of the defence in the second half of the campaign.
Antonio Barreca, who joined from Monaco on loan, failed to make an impact.
With this in mind, signing Kieran Gibbs from West Brom should be a top priority.
According to reports from Turkish media outlet Sabah, Newcastle and Fenerbahce are fighting to sign the former Arsenal defender this summer.
The England left-back has spent the past two seasons at West Brom and remained at the Hawthorns despite the Baggies dropping down to the Championship.
Gibbs is on £55,000-per-week wages at the club and the Baggies could offload him this summer.
Last season, Gibbs made 38 appearances in the Championship, scoring four goals and providing four assists.
He has a wealth of Premier League experience and would be available for just £3m.
Should Newcastle make a move for him? Definitely.
At 29, he has a lot of football left in him and would be a bargain signing for Newcastle.
Gibbs is good at defending and scores important goals as well – he could be a real coup for the Magpies this summer.