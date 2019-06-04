Opinion: Neil Etheridge would be a superb signing for Aston Villa

According to reports from Wales Online, Aston Villa lodged an £8 million bid for Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge but it was quickly rejected.
Fulham, who dropped down to the Championship, are also in the hunt to sign the 29-year-old keeper, and have seen an offer closer to £10 million also rejected.
Etheridge is a key player for Cardiff, and even though they will play in the Championship next season, the club are trying their best to keep hold of him.
Put it simply, Villa will have to submit a tempting offer to lure him away. And the club should make his signing a priority this summer.
The goalkeeping spot is one area which Dean Smit will be looking to bolster during this summer. The Sun reported recently that January signing Lovre Kalinic could be heading for a swift exit, and Etheridge would fit in nicely in his place.
The Philippines international was one of Cardiff’s best performers during the 2018-19 campaign, appearing in all 38 of their games.
Furthermore, Smith signed Etheridge for Walsall in 2015 and knows very well what to expect from him. He is a reliable keeper but Villa should make his signing a priority this summer.