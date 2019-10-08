Opinion: Moussa Dembele would be a superb signing for Everton

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Everton are weighing up a January move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.
Everton have struggled badly this season, and have lost their last four games in all competitions.
The Toffees find themselves 18th in the Premier League and have managed only six goals so far after eight games. Clearly, it shows where the problem lies.
Everton spent £25m for Moise Kean who joined from Juventus, but he has not been able to hit the ground running.
As a result, the Toffees have now turned their attention towards signing the £40m-rated attacker, and scouts travelled to Saint Etienne to watch him recently.
Dembele has scored 26 goals since his £19.7m move from Celtic just over a year ago. Everton are confident they can pull off a deal for the 23-year-old striker.
The French striker is an exciting young striker and he would be a great signing for the club. He is fast, intelligent, skilful, technically sound, and is a natural finisher.
He developed an all-round quality in his game under Brendan Rodgers at Celtic, and now he has the maturity and experience to play for any top side in the world.
Everton badly need a striker to solve their goal-scoring problems but Dembele could be the ideal player for them. Obviously, Lyon are expected to demand a high transfer fee for him, but Everton should be willing to pay a premium fee for the exciting striker.