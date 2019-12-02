Opinion: Mitrovic would be a superb signing for Aston Villa

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.
A week ago, former Aston Villa striker Bent suggested that the Premier League side could be interested in the Serbian.
Mitrovic has been in fine form for Fulham in the Championship and he would be a superb addition to Villa’s attack. The likes of Wesley haven’t performed at their best so far and Smith could use another goalscoring option.
The Londoners are unlikely to sanction a sale halfway through the season, but Aston Villa should do their best to convince Fulham.
Mitrovic might be tempted to make the step up to the Premier League as well.
If Villa manage to sign him, it could be a game-changer for them. Mitrovic has 15 goals in 18 Championship games this season and he would improve Aston Villa significantly.
With him in the side, the likes of El Ghazi and Grealish are likely to improve as well. Mitrovic is excellent at holding up the play and bringing his teammates into the game.
He showed his quality in the Premier League last year and he is ready to make a difference for Villa if the move goes through. He could take them to a top half finish this season.
Villa must do everything in their power to land him in January.