Opinion: Michy Batshuayi would be a superb signing for Newcastle United

Irrespective of where Newcastle United finish this season, the Magpies fans could look forward to the transfer window if the potential new owners arrive, eventually.

Despite all the obstacles faced by the Saudi consortium (issues of human rights and piracy), the Amanda Staveley camp are very confident that they will pass the Premier League’s ‘owners and directors test’.

Some journalists have claimed that the new-owners could invest around £200m on recruitment and infrastructure, while there are others who reported that the Stavely group will take it steadily and that it is a long-term project for them.

Already players of calibre like Kalidou Koulibaly and Phillipe Coutinho have been linked, it remains to be seen how the transfer window shapes up for the Magpies, especially with the global economy being affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Having said that, bolstering the strike department is absolutely crucial for Newcastle this summer, and this is one area where investment is needed desperately.

The £40m summer signing Joelinton has turned out to be a flop, while the likes of Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle have hardly featured and should be sold. Miguel Almiron has badly struggled to find the net but his tireless effort deserves respect.

The Magpies have been linked with a move for Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard, but the Scottish champions are likely to demand a high transfer fee, knowing that there’s no shortage of suitors.

With that in mind, Newcastle should move for Michy Batshuayi who could be sold by Chelsea this summer.

According to The Athletic’s Simon Johnson, Frank Lampard is looking for a new striker that could spell the end of Batshuayi who has become a peripheral figure at the club.

Chelsea paid around £32m to sign Batshuayi in 2016 from Marseille, almost hijacking the deal from West Ham, but the Blues never managed to get the best out of him.

He has managed only 25 goals in 77 games for the Blues, but no manager has given him a continuous run of games to prove his class. However, Batshuayi has always scored important goals from the bench and did a very good job whilst on loan at Crystal Palace.

A natural finisher, the 29-times capped Belgian is just the kind of player Newcastle need. They need someone who can hit the target. And if Batshuayi is given proper service, goals are guaranteed.

He has a contract at the club till 2021, and given Chelsea’s reluctance to hand him a new deal, Newcastle can get him on a bargain price.

At 26, he has age on his side to revitalize his career, and how fitting it would be at a club that are looking to break the antediluvian shackles of yore under new management.