Opinion: Manchester United want Sean Longstaff but James Maddison would be a better option

Manchester United have made a stuttering start to their Premier League campaign, and already they’re focusing on the January transfer window for further recruitments if reports are to be believed.
Lying 10th in the Premier League, nine points on board, and 12 points behind league leaders Liverpool after just seven games, it beggars belief how far the mighty giants have fallen.
The Daily Star reported earlier this week that the Red Devils could come back in for the Newcastle midfielder in January, after failing to land him in the summer.
During the summer, Newcastle demanded a high transfer fee for the 21-year-old midfielder, which United were reluctant to pay. The club chief executive Ed Woodward, however, believes he could get Longstaff for a fee of £40 million.
While bolstering the central midfield is a priority, United should invest the money wisely. Longstaff is still raw and young, and the move for him is nothing short of a gamble.
Instead, they must use the funds to bolster their attacking midfield region and sign James Maddison from Leicester instead.
The Red Devils signed Harry Maguire during the summer and should look to bring his former Leicester City teammate to Old Trafford in January.
According to reports from The Standard, United scouts have “been tasked with monitoring Maddison”, with a view to making a move for him. Maddison was outstanding for Leicester last season, and has been in good form in 2019-20 as well.
He has created more chances, including assists, than any other player since the start of the 2018/19 Prem season, and would be a terrific signing for the club.
Leicester could demand a fee in the region of £80m for the attacking midfielder, but United should look to meet the asking price.
The Red Devils, however, could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur who showed interest in signing him during the summer. Spurs could also try to sign him as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, who is looking almost certain to leave the north London club.