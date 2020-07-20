Opinion: Manchester City handed boost with Tottenham Hotspur open to selling target Harry Winks

As reported by The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has cast doubts on the future of Harry Winks at the North London club.

The Denmark international is valued £25 million by the Saints, and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will need to balance the books if he decides to sign the midfielder.





Winks is the most likely player to leave Tottenham if Hojbjerg arrives, but the 24-year-old isn’t short of options.

Manchester City have been linked with the England international, and Spurs could be strengthening one of their rivals should they go ahead with the alleged plans for their midfielder.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein claimed back in January that the bulk of City’s recruitment and restructuring will take place when the campaign is over, with manager Pep Guardiola said to be looking to strengthen his central midfield.

Replacing 35-year-old Fernandinho is pertinent, and one of several players being considered is Winks.

Landing the Spurs academy graduate will also see City strengthen their homegrown quota, and the chance to play under Guardiola and further develop his game could excite him.

He has featured in 30 league games for Tottenham this term, starting 25 of them, but he won’t play regularly if Hojbjerg is signed, and holding on to him wouldn’t make sense given their need to balance the books.

City could be presented with a chance to land him, and while Spurs could end up seeing Winks as surplus to requirements, cashing in on him could end up seeing them strengthen a direct rival.