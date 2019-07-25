Opinion: Liverpool target Tom Heaton should join Aston Villa

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Liverpool are interested in signing Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton this summer.
The 33-year-old has just a year left on his current deal at Turf Moor and he could be allowed to leave the club. Sean Dyche has Nick Pope and Joe Hart as other options and could cash in on him if the Clarets receive the right offers.
Liverpool are looking to sign a reliable second-choice keeper for Alisson Becker, and has earmarked Heaton, who is on £42k-per-week wages at Burnley, as their potential option.
Heaton is an experienced player having made over 200 appearances for the Clarets and has represented the England national team three times.
However, Heaton should consider the option of joining Aston Villa who are equally interested in him. Villa have had a £7 million bid rejected for the player already, but Dean Smith still retains an interest in him.
Alisson was a revelation for Liverpool last season, and Heaton will find it almost impossible to dislodge him from the starting line-up. At Villa, they will be able to offer him the number one role, something Heaton should consider given he has plenty of football still left in him.