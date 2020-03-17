Opinion: Liverpool should move for Tottenham target Raul Jimenez

Liverpool could be after a new striker in the summer. Divock Origi has failed to replicate the heroics of last season and has cut a somewhat disappointing figure, while Takumi Minamino needs more time to settle in and it is still unclear what the best position should be for the versatile attacker.
The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Timo Werner, with James Pearce of the Athletic reporting that Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the German international who has dazzled this season with 27 goals in all competitions.
Liverpool need to pay £51 million for his signature, which of course, is well within their budget. But there’s a better alternative in the market and he could represent a masterstroke signing for Klopp.
Enter the frame, Raul Jimenez.
The Wolverhampton Wanderers striker has been in stunning form once again as Nuno Espirit Santo’s side continue to punch above their weight. The 28-year-old joined Wolves initially on loan in the summer of 2018 from Benfica and later made the move permanent with the Premier League side paying a fee in the region of £30 million.
He scored 17 goals and provided eight assists in 44 games last season. This season he has improved on the tally, scoring 22 goals in 44 games. He has provided 10 assists as well in all competitions.
According to recent reports from ESPN, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Jimenez in the summer transfer window. And Liverpool should join the race too.
Jimenez would be an exceptional signing for Liverpool. He is not only a very good goalscorer and a match-winner, but also his playing style (hold up play, adept in pressing and a tireless runner) resembles the qualities of Roberto Firmino.
The Mexican has a habit of scoring in big games and is an archetypal modern-day striker who is unselfish and brings a lot more to the table than just scoring goals. In theory, he should add another dimension to the Liverpool side, and give Klopp the flexibility to tinker with various formations.
At 28, he is at the peak of his career, and Liverpool should look to reap the best years out of him.
It won’t be a huge task to lure Jimenez to Anfield. While Spurs could be an attractive destination for him, a move to Liverpool should be even more appealing. He would find hard to refuse the chance to play under Klopp and test himself at the highest level.
If Liverpool win the Premier League, which is just a matter of time (unless Covid-19 spoils the party) Klopp should aim for building a legacy like what Sir Alex Ferguson did with Manchester United. And for that, he must constantly rebuild the team to make the stellar side even better.
In a way, the signing of Jimenez would be akin to the arrival of Rovin van Persie at Manchester United from Arsenal when the Dutchman was 29 and was playing his best football.
United won the title with him immediately, and that is what Klopp should aim for. The signing of Jimenez makes so much sense – a proven Premier League and international top-quality striker, his style of play a perfect fit for the Liverpool system, and a player playing at the peak of his career.