Opinion: Liverpool must look to sign Jeremy Doku in January

Rennes forward Jeremy Doku’s performances have attracted the attention of the top teams over the last few months.

The player was recently linked with a move to the Premier League and his father confirmed that Liverpool were keen on the Belgian.





Liverpool must look to renew their interest in the 18-year-old when the transfer window re-opens in January. The Reds need to improve on the likes of Origi this season. The Belgian striker looked out of sorts against Midtjylland earlier and it is evident that he needs a fresh start away from Anfield.

Furthermore, the Reds must look to put more pressure on Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian has been mediocre for months and his miss against Midtjylland was simply unacceptable. Firmino is clearly lacking in goals and it is time for Klopp to use the likes of Jota/Salah as his striker.

In order for that to happen, Liverpool must bring in a reliable wide player and Doku would be ideal. He is a right-sided winger but he can operate on the left as well.

Doku has done reasonably well since moving to Rennes and he is highly rated in France. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can convince the French outfit to part with his services midway through the season.

The likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea have all added more depth to their attack at the start of this season and Liverpool must look to do the same. The signing of Jota alone is not enough especially when the likes of Firmino are badly out of form.

Doku would add pace, flair and creativity to the attack and Salah/Jota could take up the goalscoring burden instead of Firmino.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool make their move for the Belgian anytime soon.