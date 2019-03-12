Leicester should sign Sturridge, Rodgers could be key to deal

Daniel Sturridge has an uncertain future at Liverpool after struggling for form and playing time this season. The 29-year-old hasn’t had an issue with injuries, having been in the matchday squad for 29 of Liverpool’s 30 Premier League games, but he still can’t break into the starting eleven under Jurgen Klopp – four goals in 22 games in all competitions this season.
He’s out of contract in the coming months and looks destined to move on this summer as Liverpool are unlikely to hand him an extension. Sturridge could struggle for playing time if he holds out for another top-six club, but he may have more luck with a second-tier side.
Leicester City could be the ideal destination as they’re a top-half Premier League club who play attacking football. The Foxes are managed by Brendan Rodgers who brought Sturridge to Liverpool in 2013. The striker enjoyed the most prolific period of his Liverpool career under Rodgers too – 43 goals in 70 games (in all competitions).
Jamie Vardy is Leicester’s first-choice striker and remains a key player at the age of 32, but Rodgers will want another centre-forward who can provide backup and competition for the former England international. Vardy has been substituted 11 times in the Premier League this season and having a player of Sturridge’s calibre to call upon would be ideal.
The 29-year-old will be a free transfer in July, so City would only have to pay for his wages.
