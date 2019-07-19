Opinion: Leeds United should move for Ben Woodburn

Leeds United have done well to bolster their attacking department this summer.
The Whites sold Jack Clarke to Tottenham but they have done well to retain his services on loan for the upcoming season. Likewise, the addition of Helder Costa and Jack Harrison would surely add depth and quality to the side.
However, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa should look to add more quality in that area keeping in mind how the Whites struggled with injuries last season.
The Yorkshire club must have significant depth in the squad if they are serious about gaining promotion this season, and that is why Leeds must move for the prodigiously gifted Liverpool youngster — Ben Woodburn — who could be allowed to leave the club on loan this summer.
According to Wales Online, Hull City have enquired about the possibility of loaning the Liverpool youngster.
However, Leeds should join the race and secure his signing at the earliest. Jurgen Klopp rates him highly, and he would be more inclined in sending him on loan to Leeds, knowing that the youngster will learn a lot under a world-class manager in Bielsa.
The 19-year-old is a highly rated young forward but his career seems to have stalled recently after a promising start for club and country.
The youngster has already made 10 appearances for the Wales national team, and Bielsa must unlock his potential to get the best out of him.
Leeds could strike a masterstroke deal here if they move quickly and secure his signing on loan.