Opinion: Leeds United should make an attempt to sign Divock Origi

If Leeds United secure promotion to the Premier League, Marcelo Bielsa should consider signing a top-quality striker in the summer.
Patrick Bamford works extremely hard but it would be too risky to enter a season with him being the first-choice striker. Jean-Kevin Augustin is another player Bielsa admirers, but he hasn’t played enough for Leeds since joining in January. And doubts remain about whether Leeds would be interested to pay £17 million to sign him permanently.
Tyler Roberts is a good player but he is too injury prone. Therefore, signing a striker is a top priority.
Now, what sort of a striker should Leeds sign? Ideally, someone who has proven Premier League quality and would be within Leeds’ budget.
The likes of Phil Hay and Noel Whelan have suggested that Leeds should move for Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer. The Fulham striker has excelled once again in the Championship but he would cost in the region of £35 million. Fulham could be reluctant to sell the Serbian striker if they secure promotion as well. Plus, Mitrovic’s record in the Premier League for Newcastle United isn’t great either.
That is why Leeds must make an attempt to sign Divock Origi from Liverpool this summer.
The 24-year-old, who played a key role for the Reds last season, especially in the Champions League, has failed to recapture that form. He scored against Barcelona and in the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur and helped the Reds win their sixth European title.
Origi is a very good striker but he is not on Roberto Firmino’s level. The Belgium international has to accept a bit-part role in the side. That does not mean he is not a quality player, but it only reflects the depth in quality Liverpool possess.
The Belgian international could further drop down the pecking order if Liverpool sign someone like Timo Werner or say Raul Jimenez in the summer, as Klopp will be looking to add depth to his attacking ranks.
Origi has a contract at Liverpool till 2024, and it gives Liverpool the option to send him on loan as well. If Leeds struggle to sign him permanently, they should at least go for the loan option.
He is a proven Premier League striker and would add a lot of quality to the side. All he needs is to play regularly under a top manager, and that is why a move to Leeds could suit all parties involved. The Belgian will learn a lot from a world-class manager like Bielsa, and he should grab the opportunity if presented before him.
Origi can play on the left-wing and his speed and versatility could make a huge difference at Leeds. Throughout his career, Origi has proven that he can score goals at a stretch if he is given proper support and motivation.
In 2016/17, he scored in five games at a stretch, and the same pattern was noticed last season as well. Origi also has the habit of scoring in big games. The Belgian scored in the Merseyside derby, against Barcelona and Tottenham in crucial games.
Origi reportedly earns around £45k-per-week at Anfield, and that would be affordable for Leeds if they go up. Thus, considering his age, potential, ability, experience, and contract situation – signing Origi is a better option than moving after Mitrovic. It could prove to be a stroke of genius from Leeds if everything falls into place.