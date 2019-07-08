Opinion: Leeds United should look to sign Charlie Austin

According to reports from The Mirror, Southampton have omitted Charlie Austin and Mario Lemina from their pre-season training camp.
The 30-year-old vastly experienced striker is wanted by Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Championship outfit West Brom.
Austin could leave the club this summer, and Leeds United should join West Brom in the race to sign him.
He scored two goals and provided two assists last season in 11 Premier League starts.
Austin has a wealth of Championship and Premier League experience and would be a superb addition for Leeds.
Marcelo Bielsa will be looking to bolster his strike department this summer and Austin would be a terrific signing.
Patrick Bamford has struggled with injuries last season while Kemar Roofe has been targeted by several clubs.
Austin currently pockets £70k-per-week wages at Southampton, and he will need to take a pay cut to join Leeds.
Ideally, Austin will love to stay in the Premier League but doubts remain about whether Villa or Crystal Palace will make him the focal point of their attack.
On the other hand, he is likely to get regular games at both Leeds or West Brom. He has plenty of football left in him, and should consider a step down to reignite his career.
Now that he has been omitted from the squad, surely it means that he has no future at the club. Leeds should at least try to bring him to Elland Road this summer.