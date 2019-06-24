Opinion: Leeds United must avoid signing Jordan Hugill

Leeds United came agonisingly close to winning promotion to the Premier League last season, but they failed to cross the final hurdle.
The club’s poor recruitment last summer was pinpointed as one of the major reasons for their failure. That is why this summer transfer window is so vital for the Whites.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side are yet to add a summer signing to their ranks, and fans would be forgiven for feeling concerned especially when top talents are being linked with a move away from the club.
The Sun on Sunday (23/6; page 60) claimed that Leeds are interested in signing Jordan Hugill from West Ham this summer if either Kemar Roofe or Patrick Bamford leave the club.
The 27-year-old has a decent amount of experience in England’s second tier but he is the type of signing Leeds must avoid pursuing.
He joined the Hammers in 2018 but endured a torrid spell at the club. Last season he joined Boro on loan, where he only managed to score six league goals.
Hugill is not the type of player whose signing would lift the dressing room. Plus, his addition could spell bad news for young Ryan Edmondson who was terrific last season for the under-23 side.
Giving more game time to the teenager is a safer bet than turning to Hugill.