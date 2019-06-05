Opinion: Leeds should consider signing Albert Adomah on free transfer

Aston Villa have released Albert Adomah and Leeds United should consider signing him on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.
Leeds had previously shown interest in signing the 31-year-old winger. Now, they have a golden opportunity to sign the former Middlesbrough forward on free.
The 18-cap Ghana international is an experienced Championship player. He is fast and skilful, and still has a lot of football left in him.
Leeds narrowly missed out on promotion last season and they will be geared up for a strong challenge this term. Adomah, with all his skills and experience, will come in handy for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in their quest to win promotion to the Premier League.
But most importantly, Leeds need to bolster the wing/wide midfield position this summer, and that is why Adomah will be an ideal fit. He can score goals and create chances, and Bielsa can get the best out of him.
Jack Harrison has returned to his parent club Manchester City while doubts remain on how long Leeds can hold on to their young winger Jack Clarke with so many Premier League clubs vying for his signature.
Thus, Leeds need someone like Adomah who scores goals and creates chances. He may not be a long term solution, but would be a smart signing on a free transfer for the next season at least.