Opinion: Leeds must move for Jordan Hugill

This has been a mixed transfer window for Leeds so far.
On the one hand, the club saw the departure of fan favourite Pontus Jansson, while speculations are also rife about the futures of Kemar Roofe and Kalvin Phillips.
Leeds also lost Jack Clarke to Tottenham Hotspur, although they would be able to retain his services on loan for the upcoming season.
Jack Harrison has returned to the club for another loan spell, while the likes of Ben White and Helder Costa surely would add depth and quality to the side.
Marcelo Bielsa should look to bolster his attacking department this summer irrespective of what the future holds for Roofe.
Patrick Bamford struggled with injuries last season and his form was far from being impressive. While he will look to make a serious impact this time, signing a striker is of paramount importance if Leeds are looking to challenge for promotion next season.
With that in mind, the Yorkshire club must consider making a move for Jordan Hugill.
The 27-year-old struggled at West Ham and he is ready to leave the club. He also had a disappointing spell at Middlesbrough and doubts remain on whether he should be considered as an option.
However, he is looking for a fresh start in his career, and he has a wealth of Championship experience. If he can recapture his form at Preston, Leeds will have a solid attacking unit.
He was about to join Wigan Athletic on a £4 million move but the deal has collapsed. The door is now left ajar for Leeds to make a bold move and sign him ahead of other suitors.
Signing him will be a huge gamble, but it is a risk worth taking.