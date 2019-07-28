Opinion: Leeds must join the race to sign Celtic’s Scott Sinclair

If the pre-season performances are taken into consideration it seems that Leeds United still need more depth and quality in their squad.
While the Whites need to sort out their defence, the over-emphasis on Pablo Hernandez shows that Marcelo Bielsa must add at least one more quality attacking midfielder to his ranks.
Although Leeds have signed Jack Harrison and Helder Costa this summer, with Jack Clarke remaining at the club on loan, Bielsa should still look to sign one more quality player if Leeds are serious about promotion this season.
With that in mind, Leeds should make a move for Celtic winger Scott Sinclair who is reportedly attracting interest from Championship rivals Preston North End.
Glasgow Evening Times recently claimed that Alex Neil is weighing up a £2.5million offer for the 30-year-old winger who hasn’t played for the Bhoys in the pre-season.
Sinclair has a wealth of Championship and Premiership experience, having played for clubs like QPR, Charlton, Swansea, West Brom, Manchester City and Aston Villa before joining Celtic in 2016.
The versatile winger who can play on either flank has scored 60 goals in 153 games in all competitions for the Hoops. Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has praised him highly throughout his tenure and last year called him a ‘big-game player’.
“Every player is a confidence player,” Rodgers said. “When Scott came into the game he looked different class but he’s a big game player. He’s played in enough big games and shown up well.”
He still has a lot of football left in him, and Leeds should look to either sign him on a bargain deal or on loan, whichever seems best. Sinclair could look for a change to revitalise his career and Leeds must not miss out on this opportunity.