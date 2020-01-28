Opinion: Kyle Walker-Peters would be a smart signing for West Ham

West Ham boss David Moyes has confirmed in his press conference that the club is looking to sign one player along with Tomas Soucek who is undergoing a medical ahead of his move to West Ham.
Moyes has suggested that the Hammers have submitted a firm bid for the player, and the hint he gave was that he is a not a striker.
Could that player be Tottenham defender Kyle Walker-Peters?
The Guardian reported yesterday that the Hammers are hoping to land Walker-Peters on loan before Friday’s deadline. The 22-year-old defender has been reportedly targeted by Southampton and Crystal Palace as well, and he is expected to leave the club.
The 22-year-old has made only three Premier League starts, and played once in the Champions League this season for Tottenham.
Walker-Peters would be a good addition for the Hammers if they can secure a deal for him. West Ham are looking to bolster their right-back areas and Walker-Peters can fill in for Ryan Fredericks who is out on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.
The 35-year-old Pablo Zabaleta has deputised for Fredericks in recent weeks, but surely Moyes needs depth in that area. The young defender can also play at left-back, making him an even more useful signing.
He has Premier League experience, and therefore should not take much time in adapting under Moyes. But most importantly, the Hammers would get him on loan, which makes it a risk-free business. However, they can strike gold, if he turns out to be an important player for the club till the end of the season.