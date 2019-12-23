Opinion: Kurzawa would be a superb signing for Tottenham

PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa has been linked with a move to the Premier League.
The left back will be a free agent at the end of this season and it is being reported that Tottenham have already started talks with the player’s representatives regarding a free transfer.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners manage to secure an agreement soon. Kurzawa would be a quality addition to Mourinho’s side.
Although Spurs have Davies and Rose at their disposal, the two players haven’t quite performed at the highest level. Someone like Kurzawa will add more quality and competition to the side.
Tottenham must do everything in their power to convince the player to join them. Signing a player of his calibre on a free transfer would be quite a coup.
Mourinho has the charisma to pull this off and Levy must back him financially. Although the player will be a free agent, he is likely to demand a hefty sign on fee and a respectable wage package.
Spurs need more depth and quality to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool. These signings would help them close the gap with the title challengers next season.