Opinion: Krzysztof Piatek would be a good signing for Everton

Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival at Everton has seen a dramatic turn of form in Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
The 22-year-old has found a new lease of life under the Italian boss, and has been amongst goals.
However, with Moise Kean failing to make an impact so far, Everton boss is probably looking to delve into the transfer market to sign a striker this month.
Cenk Tosun has joined Crystal Palace on loan, and it leaves Ancelotti short of options up front. Possibly that is why he is looking to sign a striker and has earmarked Krzysztof Piatek as a potential option.
The Polish international has struggled to make an impact at AC Milan and has been linked with a move away from the club. Piatek has scored four goals in 14 Serie A starts this season, and he could be allowed to leave the club.
Milan are demanding a fee in the region of £30 million for the striker who is also reportedly wanted by a host of clubs including Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.
However, Everton have an advantage here. Ancelotti is a legend at Milan, and he can use his influence and brand image to lure Piatek ahead of other rivals.
The 24-year-old scored 34 goals in all competitions last season. Given his age, he will always have a resale value, and it won’t be a transfer gamble. Most importantly, if he can rediscover his form under Ancelotti, Everton can expect to finish the season on a high note.