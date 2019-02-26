Opinion: Kiko Casilla’s comments about promotion with Leeds make sense

Leeds United keeper Kiko Casilla has made a big claim about winning promotion with his new club.
The Spaniard claims that securing promotion with Leeds would mean more to him than winning the Champions League with Real Madrid.
He said to Yorkshire Evening Post: “It would mean more than winning the Champions League. It’s the objective we have and this is why I am here. I want to help the team and help Leeds get back where they belong. To get this achievement for the centenary year of the club would be the perfect moment for me to go to the Premier League.”
Although it might come as a surprise to some, his comments certainly make sense from his perspective.
Casilla wasn’t a first choice keeper at Real Madrid when they won the Champions League and it is likely that he never quite managed to enjoy the campaign properly.
The Spaniard was hardly involved at his former club.
At Leeds United, he is already considered as an invaluable asset and he is a key part of Bielsa’s first team plans.
Living the journey always makes it more special and therefore promotion with Leeds should mean more to him.
Leeds United fans will love these comments from their new signing and they will be hoping to see him guide the club to the Premier League at the end of this season.