Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur sacking could impact Celtic’s Eddie Howe plans

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked head coach Jose Mourinho, and Celtic should be worried.

The Hoops are looking for a manager to replace Neil Lennon, and they have been linked with former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane reportedly feels that the chance to become Celtic manager has gone with Howe now the Hoops top target.

However, the former Cherries boss is now likely to emerge as one of Spurs’ managerial targets.

Howe impressed with Bournemouth in the English top-flight before their relegation at the end of last season, and his attractive style of football caught the attention of a lot of clubs.

It is one of the reasons why Celtic want him in the first place, and Tottenham are probably eyeing him too.

The 43-year-old is not amongst the favourites for the job, but he cannot be ruled out of the running in what could be a potential blow to the Parkhead outfit.

Howe clearly prefers to continue working in the Premier League and has been linked with Crystal Palace.

Bournemouth won three promotions under Howe’s stewardship in six years, finally becoming a top-flight club for the first time due to his brilliance.

Howe kept them in the Premier League for five seasons before suffering relegation in 2020, but his reputation as a top tactician remains intact, and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy could take a punt on him.

Celtic need to act fast if they do not want to miss out on Howe.

