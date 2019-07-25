Opinion: Jermain Defoe reveals former team-mates tell him they want to join Rangers and Gerrard should sign some to beat Celtic to Scottish Premiership title

Stopping Celtic from winning the Scottish Premiership next season is without a doubt top of the plans of Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.
The Light Blues finished nine points behind the Hoops last season as Neil Lennon’s side secured their eighth consecutive title and 50th overall.
Celtic also won the Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup, making it three domestic trebles in a row, and Rangers do have a lot of work to do in 2019-2020.
However, English striker Jermain Defoe might have handed Gerrard the winning formula needed to stop Celtic dead in their tracks.
“I’ve had a lot of my ex team-mates message me saying they want to come here too,” the former Tottenham Hotspur striker told The Scottish Sun.
“I’m not mentioning any names but, seriously, I’ve had a lot of messages from people asking me to speak to the manager because they can see I’ve really enjoyed it.”
With some of Defoe’s former teammates from the Premier League keen on making an Ibrox switch, Gerrard simply should sign the best of them in order to beat Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title.
At 36, the English striker has proven he is far from finished since arriving at Rangers from Bournemouth on an 18-month loan in January.
Defoe has scored eight goals in 15 league appearances for the Light Blues and will be looking to help them to the title next term.
Gerrard is making necessary changes to his squad ahead of next season, and adding a handful of Premier League veterans to his team would be a huge boost as far as Rangers’ chances of beating Celtic to the title next term go.
The gulf in quality between the squads of both sides is the reason why the Parkhead outfit continue to dominate, and the Gers can successfully bridge the gap by adding some quality English top-flight players, craving to join them, to their squad.