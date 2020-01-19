Opinion: Jarrod Bowen would be a superb signing for Newcastle

According to a recent report from The Telegraph, Newcastle are ‘set to make a firm bid’ for Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen in the January transfer window.
Steve Bruce has made it clear that he has the backing of the Magpies owner Mike Ashley and he is ready to spend money on new players this month.
Newcastle are expected to face tough competitions for Bowen’s signature, with The Mirror reporting that Aston Villa and Tottenham are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old forward.
Bowen would be an excellent signing for the Magpies, but they have been put off by an asking price of more than £20 million.
However, he is an exciting player to watch and has the potential to be a huge hit at St James’ Park. Here are three reasons why the Magpies should sign him.
a) Goals and assists: Newcastle spent big on Miguel Almiron but the Paraguayan international has struggled with his final output. The same can be said about the club-record signing Joelinton. Bowen is all about scoring goals and assists.
Last season, Bowen scored 22 goals and provided four assists in the Championship. And In 2019/20, he has already scored 17 goals in all competitions. While playing in the Premier League is a different ball game, Bowen has the potential to be a success at the top level.
b) Versatile: He is primarily a right-sided winger. However, he is tactically smart, and can adapt in any formation smoothly. He has played as a striker, as a secondary striker, and also as an attacking #10 central midfielder.
c) Plenty of room to improve: Bowen is still a developing talent and far from being the finished product. A naturally gifted left-footed player, Newcastle will sign someone who can grow into a top-class forward if he is treated properly. He certainly has the potential and the Magpies must ensure they give him the right platform to shine.