Opinion: James Tavernier would be a superb signing for Newcastle United

Glasgow Rangers right-back James Tavernier is reportedly edging closer to leaving the Ibrox club in the summer transfer window.
The Gers risk losing their captain with Newcastle keen on signing Tavernier this summer, with Daily Star reporting that the Magpies are closing in on a £8m move.
The 27-year-old joined Rangers in 2015 and has established himself as one of the assets for the club. He enjoyed his best spell at Glasgow last season, where he scored 17 goals and provided 20 assists in all competitions.
The Scottish Premiership outfit are desperate to keep hold of the 27-year-old, but they will not be able to reject a bid of £8m from Newcastle.
Tavernier spent his youth career at Newcastle before breaking into the senior side in 2009. He only made 10 appearances for the Magpies before joining Wigan on a permanent deal.
Steve Bruce is looking to bolster his defence this summer, and Tavernier seems an ideal fit. He is now at the peak of his career and would add significant quality and depth to the side.
Furthermore, Newcastle cannot afford to miss out on a player of his quality for the fee being quoted. Many Newcastle fans are keen to see him back at the club, and the Magpies must not hesitate in wrapping up a deal for him at the earliest.