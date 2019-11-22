Opinion: Ibrahimovic would be a superb signing for Tottenham

Tottenham are being linked with a move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The Swedish forward is a free agent right now and Mourinho could look to bring him back to the Premier League.
The former Manchester United striker has worked with Mourinho before and the duo share a good relationship.
Ibrahimovic would be a superb addition to Tottenham’s attack. The Londoners are overly reliant on Kane for goals and they do not have a good back up to the England star.
The Swedish striker would be ideal for Spurs. He has the quality and experience to make a big difference.
Also, his winning mentality will have an impact on the Spurs dressing room.
Ibrahimovic is in the final years of his career and he could relish the opportunity to win something with Spurs before signing off. Furthermore, the chance to work with Mourinho will certainly be attractive.
He has won trophies under the management of the Portuguese before.
If Spurs manage to pull it off, it would be a masterstroke and it would send the right message to Spurs’ rivals.
Mourinho certainly has the pulling power to make this happen but Levy will have to break his wage structure to afford the striker.