Opinion: Harry Wilson would be a superb signing for Newcastle

According to reports from The Mirror, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in signing Harry Wilson from Liverpool this summer.
The highly-rated attacking midfielder spent successful loan spells in the past two seasons at Hull City and Derby County respectively.
Last season, he scored 16 goals and provided four assists in the Championship, and it has attracted interest from both Villa and Newcastle.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told Wilson that he will be given regular game time this season at Anfield. However, the Wales international would still be allowed to leave if the Reds get anything around £25m.
While the price seems a bit too much for Wilson who is hitherto unproven in the Premier League, Newcastle should still try to engineer a move for him.
The Magpies have been linked with players like Moussa Marega, Jarrod Bowen, and Allan Saint-Maximin in recent months, but Wilson with his versatility, being able to play in all three positions up front, would bring a different quality to the side.
He is a very good goalscorer and has a keen eye for clever passes. Furthermore, he is brilliant in taking set pieces, which makes him a complete package.
At 22, he has the age on his side to develop further into a top-class player. Newcastle can offer him regular game time. With Liverpool open to selling him at the right price, Newcastle should look to negotiate a good deal with the Reds to secure his signature.