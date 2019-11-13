Opinion: Glasgow Rangers should try to sign Rhian Brewster on loan in January

Glasgow Rangers find themselves level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and the Ibrox club should feel confident about challenging the Bhoys for the title this season.
Steven Gerrard has assembled a very strong side and the Gers have developed a strong winning mentality under the Liverpool legend.
However, doubts remain over the future of Alfredo Morelos who keeps on attracting interest from Premier League clubs. Although Gerrard is confident of retaining his services till the end of the season, the Gers could be forced to offload him if they receive a crazy amount for the Colombian striker.
Even if they don’t sell him, Rangers should look to add quality on their attacking front, especially now that they are in a very good position to qualify for the knock-out stages of the Europa League. Put it simply, Gerrard needs top quality and depth in his side.
With that in mind, Rangers should make a loan move for Liverpool’s highly-rated young attacker Rhian Brewster who is also wanted by Crystal Palace.
The 19-year-old striker is also reportedly wanted by Championship clubs Bristol City and Swansea City. The report claims that clubs in Germany are also showing interest in signing him on a temporary deal.
Brewster is a highly-rated young talent who has all the potential to play regularly for the Reds senior team.
Although he is yet to feature in the Premier League this season, the youngster has started in both the Carabao Cup matches – against MK Dons and Arsenal – for the Reds.
Jurgen Klopp can afford to send him on loan in January. Brewster will get exposure to the Premier League if he moves to Crystal Palace.
However, Klopp has trusted Gerrard in handling young talents from Liverpool, and the youngster will get an opportunity to experience a title race, which would help him grow as a player.
Therefore, Rangers should make him their top priority target in January, even if Morelos stays on.