Opinion: Everton should move for West Ham striker Javier Hernandez

Manuel Pellegrini has recently stated that he is happy with the strikers available with him. It indicates that Javier Hernandez could play a big role for the club next season.
The Mexican striker, who is on £140k-per-week wages at the London club, is not completely certain about his future at the club.
Last month the former Manchester United player had hinted that he would be ready to leave the club. The 31-year-old made only 14 Premier League starts last season, scoring seven goals.
With West Ham signing Sebastien Haller already and reportedly eyeing a move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, Hernandez could find himself dropping down the pecking order at the club once again.
It’s high time Everton capitalise on the situation and sign him up at the earliest.
Everton need to sign a new striker this summer after Cenk Tosun’s disappointing 2018-19 campaign and Oumar Niasse is nowhere to be seen in Marco Silva’s first-team plans.
The Toffees do have a wealth of creative attacking midfielders in the side, and all they need is a clinical finisher. Hernandez may not be an archetypal modern-day striker, but he has an incredible scoring record for his previous clubs and country.
Plus, he will need no time in settling in at his new club, and would add a different dimension to the Everton attack. Hernandez could be available for less than £10 million, and surely at that price, Everton must at least make a bold move to sign him.