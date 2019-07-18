Opinion: Everton should join the race for Aston Villa target Neal Maupay

It is no secret that Everton are looking to sign a striker this summer. According to reports from the Daily Mail, the Toffees boss Marco Silva is eyeing two forwards this month.
Cenk Tosun cut a disappointing figure last season and chances are high that he could be offloaded by Silva.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a fine young talent, but the Toffees should look to bring in a proven goalscorer to bolster that department.
In recent weeks, Everton have been heavily linked with a move for Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic while the club retains an interest in Lille forward Rafael Leao.
Mandzukic is facing an uncertain future and would be a shrewd addition. Everton are also reportedly ready to spend £36 million for Leao.
With that in mind, Everton should join the race to sign Neal Maupay from Brentford.
The 22-year-old is enjoying the form of his life having scored 25 goals in 43 Championship games last season. He has been targeted by a host of Premier League clubs including Aston Villa, but Brentford’s £20m asking price is proving to be a stumbling block.
Maupay is a natural finisher and Everton should take a risk here in signing him.
He has the potential and age with him to take his game to the next level. Maupay also provided eight assists last season which shows he has the all-round ability to be a perfect modern-day striker.
Surely, an offer from Everton would be hard to resist for him and therefore Everton can negotiate a deal for less than the quoted amount.