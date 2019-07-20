Opinion: Everton must rekindle interest in Tottenham target Diego Llorente

Everton have suffered a huge blow this week after they came to know that new Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is not keen to sell Kurt Zouma this summer.
Zouma joined Everton last season on loan and impressed heavily under Marco Silva. The Toffees were reportedly preparing a big-money move for him but now they must turn their attention elsewhere.
Everton need to sign a centre-back this summer, and they should turn their focus towards signing Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente.
According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the 25-year-old highly-rated centre-back is interested in moving to the Premier League.
The versatile Spaniard showed his quality for the La Liga side last season, and has the potential to shine in the Premier League.
Premier League duo Tottenham and West Ham are reportedly interested in him. He would be a very good addition for any Premier League side, and that is why Everton must not miss out on the opportunity to sign him.
Back in May, reports from Noticias de Gipuzkoa claimed that Everton had been in contact with the La Liga outfit and that Real Sociedad were waiting for an official offer.
The defender is reportedly valued at around £27m and therefore Everton should not face any problem in affording him.
With Llorente keen to move to the Premier League, there should be absolutely no reason for Everton to not rekindle their interest in the defender.