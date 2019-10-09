Opinion: Everton must move for Michy Batshuayi in January

Chelsea signed Michy Batshuayi in 2016 for £33m, but the Belgian striker has struggled for regular games at Stamford Bridge.
He has seen managers come and go, but his situation has hardly improved. He was always behind the likes of Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud in the pecking order since he joined from Marseille, and under Frank Lampard, Tammy Abraham is being preferred ahead of him.
The 26-year-old impressed during his loan spell at Selhurst Park where he scored six times in 11 starts and 13 appearances in total. Crystal Palace are crying out for a natural centre-forward and are reportedly interested in signing him in January.
However, Palace are not the only club who are desperate to sign a striker. Everton are struggling badly in the league and find themselves 18th in the table after eight games.
The Toffees have managed only six goals so far, and clearly signing a striker should be a top priority for Marco Silva in January.
Moise Kean is yet to open his account and Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn’t given the impression that he can score 15-20 goals in a season. And that is why, Everton must move for Batshuayi who has always impressed whenever he has been given an opportunity.
He has just managed 45 minutes of football under Lampard and has already found the net once, scoring in Chelsea’s 4-1 victory over Southampton prior to the international break.
The Belgian is cheaper than ever these days and Everton who previously showed interest in him must not miss out on the opportunity to sign him.