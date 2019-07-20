Opinion: Everton must make bold move to sign Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi

Everton could be looking to bring in at least one midfielder during the summer transfer window.
According to reports from L’Equipe (h/t Sky Sports), Idrissa Gueye looks close to joining PSG, and Marco Silva needs a replacement for him.
The Portuguese boss could also look to sign a holding midfielder to add depth and quality to the squad. And that is why the Toffees must move for Blaise Matuidi this summer.
The 32-year-old midfielder joined Juventus in 2017 and has won two Serie A titles with the Bianconeri. The World Cup winner with France also won four league titles with Paris Saint-Germain.
He is a world-class midfielder and still has plenty to offer.
According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog, 04:59), Everton and Manchester United are interested in signing him. Both the clubs have made official enquiries to Juventus over the signing of the French midfielder who is valued at £20 million.
Matuidi is facing an uncertain future at Juventus and could drop down the pecking order at the club following the arrival of both Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey on free transfers.
The 81 times capped French international would bring a wealth of experience to the Everton side along with his quality. He would be a superb signing for the Toffees, and the Merseyside club must make a bold move to secure his signature.