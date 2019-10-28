Opinion: Everton must join the race for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United are one of the favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League this season.
In case they fail to do so this time under Marcelo Bielsa, the Whites will struggle to keep hold of their star players, and especially Kalvin Phillips.
During the summer transfer window, Aston Villa showed interest in signing the 23-year-old midfielder. However, Leeds did well to hold on to him, and later Phillips went on to sign a new deal with the Yorkshire club.
He will be targeted by heavyweight Premier League clubs again next summer, with The Sun reporting that Manchester United are already making checks on the defensive midfielder.
Everton must join the race
Irrespective of whether Leeds get promoted or not, Everton should earmark Phillips as their next big target during the summer transfer window.
Marco Silva needs to find a like-for-like replacement of Idrissa Gana Gueye, who joined PSG during the summer transfer window.
Phillips has wonderful technical abilities and he has become a matured footballer under the tutelage of Bielsa. He is good at tackling, passing, and is versatile enough to play as a centre-back.
Defensive midfield is a very specialised role and Phillips is arguably one of the best in the Championship in his position at the moment.
Everton are badly lacking a quality defensive midfielder who is good at breaking down the play. Phillips could be the man to solve that problem.