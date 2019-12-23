Opinion: Everton must do everything to sign Zielinski

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski has been linked with a move to Everton.
The Polish midfielder was a key player for Ancelotti at the Italian club and it is no surprise that he is tipped to follow the Italian to Merseyside.
It will be interesting to see if Everton make an offer for the midfielder at the end of this season.
Zielinski has been a key player for Napoli and the Italian giants will not want to sell him halfway through the season. Any deal would have to wait until the summer.
If Ancelotti can bring him to Merseyside, it would be a tremendous coup for the Toffees.
The 25-year-old Polish midfielder is exactly what Everton need right now. He can control the tempo of the game and carry the ball forward. The Toffees need someone of that style in their midfield.
The likes of Sigurdsson and Gomes are good players but Everton need someone more complete like the Napoli ace.
Before his move to Italy, Zielinski was linked with a move to Liverpool.
The Polish midfielder might want to prove himself in England now, especially with Ancelotti in charge of a Premier League club.
The Toffees must do everything in their power to sign him.
Here is what the Everton fans think about his potential signing.
