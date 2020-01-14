Opinion: Domagoj Vida would be a good signing for Aston Villa

By signing Pepe Reina on loan, Aston Villa have solved one major problem area. Villa desperately needed to sign a goalkeeper following the injury to Tom Heaton, and in Reina, they’ve found an able replacement.
They have also bolstered their midfield area by signing Danny Drinkwater from Chelsea on loan. The former Leicester City midfielder has struggled since his move to Stamford Bridge, but he brings experience if not quality to the side.
Dean Smith is clearly going for players who are experienced and would contribute straightaway. That is why it didn’t come as a surprise to many fans when reports emerged that Villa are close to signing Domagoj Vida in the January transfer window.
While signing a striker remains Villa’s top priority this month, they simply can’t ignore their defence. Villa have conceded 43 goals and that is one of the reasons why they find themselves 17th in the table.
The 79-times capped Croatian international is a solid defender and would be a superb addition to the side. The 30-year-old has made 78 appearances in all competitions so far for Besiktas, scoring seven goals. The Turkish club are willing to let him go, while Villa are equally keen.
Villa have reportedly tabled an offer in the region of £5.1 million, but Besiktas are looking at a fee of around £8.5 million.
James Chester has dropped down the pecking order at the club, and he could be sold by the club. Villa have Tyrone Mings, Bjorn Engels, Kortney Hause and Ezri Konsa in their ranks, but surely Vida would be an upgrade on some of them.