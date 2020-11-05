Opinion: David Alaba could be the next James Milner for Liverpool

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has been linked with Liverpool in the recent weeks and it would be a superb signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side if they manage to pull it off.

The Austrian international will be out of contract at the end of this season and signing a player of his calibre on a free transfer would be a masterstroke from the Reds. They have already signed Thiago from Bayern on a major bargain and they should do everything in their power to land Alaba now.





The versatile 28-year-old can play as a centre back, left-back or a defensive midfielder. He would offer Klopp some much-needed depth in multiple defensive positions and he has the quality and experience to improve the side as well.

Alaba has won almost every trophy at club level with Bayern Munich and he has nothing to prove in Germany anymore. The player might be keen on a new challenge now and the Premier League could be the ideal destination for him.

Liverpool are one of the best teams in the world right now and Jurgen Klopp is arguably the best manager in the league. Working with the German could help Alaba elevate his game to another level.

Klopp has helped players like Van Dijk, Henderson etc improve over the recent years and there is no reason why he cannot influence Alaba’s game in a positive way as well.

The Bayern Munich star could be the next James Milner for Liverpool. The former City ace has been a reliable servant for the club since moving to Anfield on a free transfer. He has played in multiple positions when the team needed him and he has managed to deliver more often than not.

His experience and leadership has been crucial to Liverpool’s progress as a team as well and Alaba could make a similar impact. The Austrian has averaged over 40 games per season over the last nine years at Bayern and his injury record isn’t a cause for concern.

Milner will be 35 by the time this season ends and Klopp might need someone durable and reliable like him next year. Alaba could be that option for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

Alaba is 28 and he is at the peak of his career right now. He has plenty to offer at the highest level yet and Liverpool must look to snap him up.