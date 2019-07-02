Opinion: Could Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth soon become EPL’s best defender after engaging Analytics application Wyscout to personally analyse opponents?

Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth helped Argentina reached the Copa America semi-finals by putting in a great shift at right-back in the 2-0 victory over Venezuela on Friday.
The 21-year-old will be hoping to shut out Brazil in the early hours of Wednesday, and he already has a plan in place for the hosts’ attack.
Foyth revealed to Clarin Sports that he uses analytics application WyScout on his phone to run the rule over his opponents before facing them, and embracing such technology could make him become the best defender in Tottenham and in the English top-flight.
“I downloaded an application to the cell phone, and always before the games, I start to see, review and investigate the forwards that I have to face. And this time I did the same,” he said after the Venezuela win.
“It’s an application called Wyscout, it was passed to me by my representative, you have to pay to access the content, payment exclusively to analyse the rivals.
“You put the name of a player and there all the information appears, his best moves … And there I try to analyse who I have to face, their characteristics.”
Foyth is slowly establishing himself as a world beater at Spurs, often providing manager Mauricio Pochettino with a selection headache due to his versatility.
The former Estudiantes star was on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain before Tottenham won the race for his signature two summers ago, and he is on the path to greatness without a doubt.
Using the analytics application to make himself better and well-prepared before every game is one of the measures Foyth is taking to become the best he can be, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise if he eventually turns out to be a defensive force to reckon with in the game.