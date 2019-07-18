Opinion: Charlie Austin would be an excellent signing for Newcastle United

One of the areas where Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce will be looking to bolster this summer is the attacking department.
Both Ayoze Perez and Joselu have left the club in the summer transfer window, while last season’s club-top scorer Salomon Rondon has agreed to join Rafael Benitez in the Chinese Super League.
The Magpies are reportedly close to signing Joelinton for a club-record fee, while Bruce is looking to bring in one more striker at St James’ Park.
According to reports from Football Insider, Newcastle United are planning to submit a bid for Southampton striker Charlie Austin in the coming weeks.
The 30-year-old has been transfer-listed by Southampton, and the Saints are willing to cash in on the forward this summer.
He has a year remaining on his contract with the Saints and is valued at around the £8million mark.
Austin, who is on £70k-per-week wages at Southampton, would be an excellent signing for the Magpies. He has a wealth of Premier League experience, and won’t take much time in settling in at Tyneside.
He still has a lot of football left in him, and all he needs is confidence and support. At Newcastle, he is expected to get regular games, and Bruce could bring out the best in him.
Many Newcastle fans believe that he would be a good addition to the side, and Newcastle must move quickly to secure him at the earliest.