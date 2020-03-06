Opinion: Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard would be a superb signing for Everton

Despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s impressive form, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti should be looking to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window.
According to latest report from The Times, Everton are looking to tie down the future of the in-form striker, Calvert-Lewin, by offering him a new five-year deal.
However, with Moise Kean failing to live up to the expectations since his big-money move from Juventus, and Cenk Tosun nowhere near in Ancelotti’s long-term plans, signing a quality striker is a top priority.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, the Toffees are very keen on Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, who has been in phenomenal form this season.
The French striker scored 26 goals in 44 appearances for the Bhoys, and he will be one of the strikers in high demand during the summer transfer window.
Everton scouts have made frequent visits to Parkhead, and it seems they’re heavily impressed with the 22-year-old. Celtic reportedly want over £30 million for the striker, but Everton probably woukdn’t mind paying that.
He would be an exciting signing for the Toffees, and would give them a real strength in depth. Furthermore, his potential arrival would mean Ancelotti can mould his tactics by playing Richarlison on the left, where the Brazilian is more effective.
Most importantly, Edouard has grown into an accomplished striker, and Everton should be looking to reap the best years out of him. It will be a great opportunity for the youngster to play under a world-class manager, and that is something he may struggle to turn down if there’s an offer on the table from Everton.