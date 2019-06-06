Opinion: Celtic should move for Jonjoe Kenny

Celtic need to bolster their defence this summer and the Bhoys are crying out for a right back.
Mikael Lustig and Cristian Gamboa set to leave on free transfers at the end of this month.
Jeremy Toljan, who joined the club on loan from Borussia Dortmund in January, will head back to his parent club.
The Hoops have been linked with a host of right-backs like James Justin and George Baldock, which shows Neil Lennon is desperate to find a quality player in that area.
With this in mind, Celtic should immediately make a move for Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny who will be allowed to leave the club this summer.
Kenny has struggled to make an impression under Marco Silva and he is likely to be on his way out of Goodison Park.
The 22-year-old homegrown defender made his senior debut for the Toffees in 2014, and made 31 Premier League appearances till date.
According to the Daily Mail, Burnley and Crystal Palace have shown interest while German giants Schalke want to sign him on loan with a view to making the move permanent.
Celtic should move for him now. The Bhoys can lure him with the offer of regular first-team role and with Champions League football, something Kenny would find hard to refuse.